Early voting is now underway for the November 8th General Election.

Voters wishing to cast an early ballot may do so at the Election Administrator’s Office in the Memorial Building.

The polling place is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until the close of business on Friday, November 4th.

Early voting began on Monday, October 24th and by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 205 people had cast ballots. Of that total, 51 ballots arrived by mail.