FBI Warns: ‘Tis the Season for Holiday Scams

Shoppers looking for a good deal this holiday season should also be aware of increasingly aggressive and creative scams designed by criminals to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), Florida again ranked second in the number of alleged scam victims reported in 2015, with 20,306 consumers claiming a total loss of over $94.5 million. This year, the FBI Jacksonville Division wants local shoppers to be extra vigilant of the following schemes and red flags.