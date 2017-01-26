William P. Sauer, longtime resident in the West Texas communities of Eldorado, Van Horn, and Midland, died January 26, 2017. He was born January 29, 1922 near Blanco, Texas. He was the 4th son and 9th child of Otto and Louise Sauer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lee, who died in 2015. Also by eight siblings: Emma, Regina, Victor, Cora, Rosa, Clemmens, Edgar and Leola.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at First United Methodist Church in Eldorado with Rev. Leigh Lloyd officating.

William grew up during the Depression as a member of a German American farm family. He attended the Reynolds country school and Eldorado High School. He entered the Navy in 1942 and served in Providence, RI and in Bermuda during World War II. After the war, he attended Texas Tech, graduating with an Agriculture Economics degree. He married Mary Lee Gunstead from Eldorado, TX in 1950 and they had four children, Paul (Katie Ayers), Louise (Norman Clement), John (Jeannette De Volin) and Mary (Jay Guthrie).

William and Mary Lee farmed and raised their family in the Lobo Valley south of Van Horn. He farmed from 1953 to 1974, and then entered the contract trucking business for the last 10 years of his working career. They were long time members of Methodist churches in Van Horn and in Midland.

In addition to his children and their spouses William is survived by seven grandchildren: Daniel Sauer, Steven Sauer, Staci (Clement) Smith, Travis Clement, Whitney Sauer, Caleb Guthrie, and Abby Guthrie. He also has four great grandchildren: Dylan Sauer, Julia Sauer, Emma Sauer, and Aubrey Sauer.

William is also survived by 3 younger sisters: Bertha Lux from Eldorado, Gertrude Perkins from Amarillo, and Irene Reynolds from San Angelo. He has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, many of whom reside in and around Eldorado and extended family in the Texas Hill Country area.