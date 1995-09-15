ANSON – Austin McCombs, 20, died Saturday, September 10, 2016, in a car accident in Taylor County. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2016, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be Midway Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born September 15, 1995 in Lubbock, Austin was a son of Cory and Tina McCombs and Cassandra and Larry Beach. Austin lived a large portion of his childhood in Anson where he was a member of the First Baptist Church.

He graduated from San Saba High School in 2014. Austin played football, basketball and his love was track.

Austin was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Janice Russell. Survivors include his parents, Cory and Tina McCombs of San Saba and Cassandra and Larry Beach of Eldorado; two brothers, Chandler McCombs of Lubbock and Montana Simmons of Abilene; two sisters, Landri McCombs of San Saba and Aly Bean of San Angelo; one step-sister, Lauren Beach of Wall; grandparents, Stanley and Gail Moran of Hamlin, Wayne McCombs of Hermleigh, Flo Vinson of Anson and Paul and Debbie Bean of Lubbock; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family visitation will be Monday, September 12, 2016 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.