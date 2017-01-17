Carolyn would like to let you know that after 84 years, her work here on Earth is done. She graduated from Earth University and will continue living forever in Heaven. She entered the throne room 17 January 2017 and was hugged by Jesus. I believe she was also reunited with a young, lanky good looking man from West Texas. She left detailed instructions for her children and grandchildren to celebrate her life here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.

A Life Celebration will take place on Saturday, January 28th, 2017, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Burleson, TX at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers gifts may be given to the International Living Streams, ILSministries.com or facebook.com/ILSministries.

Carolyn Spencer was born December, 30th, 1932 in San Saba, Texas. She was the third of six children born to Charlie and Matha Schwartz. Her family moved to Austin Texas. Carolyn graduated from the University of Texas and began her career as a school teacher. While teaching school in Midland, Texas she met, fell in love and married Joe Ed Spencer. They had two children Carla Sue and John David.

We want to let you know that she lived her life well and was faithful to follow the Life-Giver, Jesus! We will remember her amazing generosity, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, and friends. She enjoyed a long relationship with the love of her life, Joe Ed and she loved her children. She was especially gifted in her last life role as “Oma” and had more than enough love for all 8 of her grand kids. She worked very hard all her life, up until the very end. She made a difference in the lives of many. We invite you to join us and celebrate together.

She is survived by her bother Gene Schwartz and his wife Shirley, sisiter Mary Sue Byers and husband Buzz; Her children Carla Cockerham and husband Bret and their children Jenny, Keet, Megan and Annie; her son John Spencer and his wife Marci and their children, Joseph, Jacob, Carrie and Jesse.