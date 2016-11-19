George Layton Spinks, 80, of Eldorado passed away November 19, 2016.

George was born on May 28, 1936 in Menard, TX, to Fred and Marie Spinks. He graduated from Sonora High School and attended Texas Tech University and Sul Ross State University. While at Sul Ross het met and married Martha Hill on May 26, 1960. George and Martha started their teaching careers in Artesia, NM, before moving to Garland, TX. George also spent time driving a truck for Kraft Foods and as an independent owner operator before moving to Eldorado to work with his father setting cemetery stones across the region. George soon returned to education and touched the lives of years of Eldorado students, teaching industrial arts and careers before retiring in 2000. In retirement, George and Martha enjoyed travel, time with grandsons, and pursued his love for aviation as a member and President of the San Angelo Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

George was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Leslie Gay Spinks. He is survived by his wife, Martha of Eldorado; sons, Andy, and wife Sharon, and Stanley, and wife Tammy, all of Eldorado; grandsons, Kyle Spinks of College Station, Layton Spinks of Eldorado, and great-granddaughter, Josie Babb of Eldorado.

Viewing will be at Love’s Funeral Home in Eldorado Monday and Tuesday with funeral services at Brushy Top Cowboy Church, Wednesday November 23, 2016 at 1:30pm. Internment will follow at the Sonora Cemetery.

The Spinks family wishes to express thanks to the wonderful nurses of Kindred Hospice and Shannon Medical Center and especially to Dr. Carl Anderton. Sympathy can be expressed in contributions to a charity of choice.