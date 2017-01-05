Harold Wayne Grelle, age 86, passed Sunday, February 5, 2017 peacefully in his home.

He was born September 29, 1930 to Alfred and Ada Grelle. Harold served in the United States Army during the Korean War and shortly thereafter met and married the love of his life Peggy Jo on April 2, 1953, in Ozona, Texas. The couple lived in Mesquite, Texas, while raising their four children before residing in Eldorado, Texas.

Harold worked for Gardner Denver for many years and then began his own business Grelle Drilling in 1974. He took pride in his business, loved to hunt and fish always with a great sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Ada Grelle, sister Bernice Ewald, wife Peggy Jo Grelle, son Terry Glenn Grelle and granddaughter Courtney Michelle Triplett.

Survivors include daughter Debra Kropp and husband Joe; son Michael W. Grelle and wife Shayla; son Gary D. Grelle, ten grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family requests any memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am February 8, 2017 at the Eldorado Cemetery in Eldorado, Texas.

