Hunter Daniel Griffin of Eldorado, TX was born and passed away on November 8, 2016 at 9:35 AM.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, November 12th at Eldorado Cemetery Chapel with Pastor McBride of Eldorado First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be followed at Eldorado Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Hunter Daniel Griffin was born at Shannon Women and Children's Center to Kathryn Dena Griffin on November 8, 2016. Hunter was Kathryn's first and was always considered to be a miracle from the start. Although his heart never had the chance to beat outside the womb, he will continue to live on through the hearts of the many others that loved him.

Hunter Daniel is survived by Kathryn Griffin (mother), Kristopher Barham (father), Grandfather/Grandmother Craig and Cyndi Griffin, Grandfather Kieth Barham, Tera and Ricky Plata (aunt/uncle), Clayton Griffin (uncle), Great-Grandparents Judy and Larry Robinson, Alene and Leon Sexton and Don and Shirley Mitchell.

Memorials may be given to The White Rose Support Group at Shannon Women's and Children's Hospital.

The family of Hunter Daniel Griffin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kelly Wilson and all of the wonderful nurses and various other staff with Shannon Women's and Children's who helped us through this heartbreaking time.