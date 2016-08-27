John R. Elizondo

Our beloved father, Johnny R. Elizondo, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 27, 2016 surrounded by his family at his home in San Antonio.

He was born on September 7, 1955 in Zaragoza, Coahuila Mexico to Elias and Faustina Elizondo. Johnny was raised in Ozona, Texas and attended Ozona High School. He was drafted into the Army and after his discharge, he moved to Wyoming.

Johnny had many different jobs in his lifetime, such as sheep sheering, truck-driving, oilfield work in the United States and overseas in Peru. He was also a business man and had a thriving dog breeding business “WesTexBlues”.

Johnny took much pride in anything and everything he would do. He never met a stranger and had many friends all over the United States. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, watching sports and spending quality time with his family. His grandchildren enjoyed dancing and playing outside with their grandpa. Johnny also enjoyed and loved his “Bully Family”.

He was very active in his church “Iglesia El Jordan”. He was always on time to do mission work and spent much of his time praising God. Many will remember him for his unique sense of style, it being him dressed head to toe of his favorite sports teams; The Texas Longhorns, The San Antonio Spurs or The Dallas Cowboys.

He was a devoted Christian, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.

His favorite bible verse: “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” - John 3:16

Johnny is survived by his wife Maria Elizondo, his mother Faustina Elizondo, his sons; Eric Elizondo and wife Melina, John Elizondo Jr., Gerardo Elizondo and wife Lupe, Javier Elizondo, Gustavo Perez and wife Amelya, Luis Perez and Carmelo Rodriguez, his daughters; Amy Landin, Alma Elizondo, Teresa Sanchez and husband Ricki, and Rocio Perez.

He is also survived by his brothers Elias Elizondo, Poncho Elizondo and sisters Sylvia Noriega, Alicia Romo and Celda Borrego along with many grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Otilia Elizondo, his father Elias Elizondo, his brothers Hector Elizondo and Javier Elizondo and his son Felipe Perez.

Funeral services were held in Ozona on Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at Templo Siloe Church with Pastor Hector F. Falla officiating. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were by Kerbow Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank VITAS Healthcare Hospice for the care they provided our father Johnny. God bless you all.