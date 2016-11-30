Keith Russell McCormack of Eldorado passed away on Wednesday, November 30, at the Schleicher County Medical Center.

He was born on August 2, 1963 to A.G. and Danell McCormack. He is survived by his son, Cody McCormack, his mother, Danell McCormack and two brothers, Karl McCormack of San Angelo and Kyle McCormack of the Phillipines. He was preceeded in death by his father.

Keith was a very special person with many friends who loved spending time with him! He was currently serving as president of the Eldorado Golf Club and did much to improve the course in Eldorado.

He enjoyed going to the lake, hunting, fishing and time spent with his family. He was a wonderful cook known for grilling steaks anytime a celebration was called for.

Keith graduated from Eldorado High School, attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos and received his degree in Golf Course Management from Western Texas College in Snyder. He managed the golf course at Flying L Guest Ranch in Bandera before moving back to Eldorado.

He was employed at the Southwest Texas Electric Cooperative as the Purchasing Agent.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Eldorado on Friday, December 2 at 2 pm.

Memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice.