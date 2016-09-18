ELDORADO – Linda Jones Dellavechia, 73, died Sunday, September 18, 2016 from complications of a stroke. Services will be Saturday, September 24, 2016, at 10 A.M. in the Chapel at Love Funeral Home in Eldorado.

Born October 3, 1942 in San Angelo, Linda was the middle child of Thomas R. and June Jones. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1961 and went on to attend Sul Ross University. Linda spent a big part of her life in California where she met and married the love of her life Louis Dellavechia. They had one son, Rich Dellavechia, who was devastatingly lost at the young age of 20.

We will forever miss Linda’s love for life and her contagious laugh. She was so much fun to be around and always kept the jokes coming. Linda was very kind hearted making sure that no animals ever went hungry. She loved to travel and had several trips already planned that she was really looking forward to. We are very saddened that we do not have more time with her but feel comfort in knowing she is reunited with Rich and Lou again.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Thomas R. Jones; her husband, Lou and son Rich. She is survived by her mother, June Jones of Eldorado; brother, Ricky Jones of Eldorado, sister, Tommye Crumbley of Eldorado. Numerous nephews and nieces including Janna Pridemore and husband Shane of Eldorado; Randa Jacoby of Junction; Logan Jones and Chely of Eldorado; Riley Jones also of Eldorado. And many great nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly. Also, her very dear friends Val Broadbent of Dallas and Mark Beychok of Los Angeles, California.