July 10, 1945 - September 26, 2016
ELDORADO — Peggy Kelly Ussery, 71, of Eldorado died Monday, September  26, 2016 in San Angelo. 
 
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 10:00a.m. at the First Baptist Church. 
 
Burial will follow in Eldorado Cemetery. 
 
Survivors include her husband Abbie Ussery of Eldorado, son Douglas Ussery of Midland, daughters Sharon Ussery of Eldorado, Patsy Virden of Eldorado, and Karen Ussery of Little Rock, Arkansas, brother Joe Kelly of Bracketville, ans sisters Agnes Lozano and Cora Hastings of Eldorado, and grandchildren Jeremy, Abigail, Emily and Shaelyn Ussery.

