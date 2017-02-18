Rosa Fay Reynolds

Rosa Fay Williams Reynolds was born on a snowy April 13, 1928 to Cecil and Gertrude Williams. She grew up eight miles east of Eden and attended Brady Valley school through sixth grade. That school then consolidated with the Eden school.

She graduated in 1945 as her class salutatorian. She attended Texas Women's College and Abilene Christian College and earned a degree in chemistry.

She trained in Dallas under Dr. Charles Carter as a laboratory technician. She worked as a laboratory technician under Dr. Victor Schultze in San Angelo for thirteen years.

She married Robert W. "Bob" Reynolds on September 3, 1963. For the next several years she assisted him in running the family ranch. When her children were school-aged, she resumed her career as a laboratory technician at Schleicher County Medical Center in Eldorado where she worked for over twelve years.

In 1991, she and Bob bought a house in San Angelo and gradually moved there full time over the course of the next several years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Bob Reynolds and her son Robert Clark Reynolds.

She is survived by her daughter Joan Reynolds of Hillsboro, Oregon, and her four siblings: Maetta Davis of Abilene, Roy Williams and wife Annette of Mertzon, Nell Atchley of Odessa and Ruth Reed and husband Marvin of Ft. Worth, a special sister-in-law, Irene Reynolds of San Angelo, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 20, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Schleicher County Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow in Eldorado Cemetery.

