Sarah Ann Jarrett was born February 24, 1925 in Christoval, Texas to Frank and D Lula Chapple. She passed away January 29, 2017 at the age of 91.

Sarah met a young man in Christoval, but he was soon called to serve in WWII. While he was away, Sarah traveled to California to work in the ship yard as a welder at her brother H.A.’s request. Three years, three months, and one day later the young man returned, and Sarah married William Jarrett, Jr. in San Angelo, Texas on October 12, 1945. They were married almost 70 years.

Sarah and William raised three children on a farm in Eldorado, Texas. They moved to Artesia, New Mexico in 1966 where they lived for 33 years. Sarah became a surgical technician and was employed at Artesia General Hospital for several years.

Sarah was a wonderful cook and enjoyed entertaining family in her home that was always decorated for the season and was always warm and inviting. During the holidays, she enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren hunt Easter eggs, trick-or-treat in costumes, and open presents from under the tree. Sarah also enjoyed making Christmas stockings, tree skirts, and table cloths of felt and beads for every member of her family. She loved playing canasta and ping pong and played fast pitch softball in Artesia into her late forties without ever striking out. Sarah also enjoyed watching sporting events like football, baseball, and tennis. In retirement, she enjoyed fishing, camping, and drinking coffee with her neighbors and friends. Sarah was very fond of shopping and loved finding cute outfits with matching Havaianas flip-flops. She was a member of Taylor Street Church of Christ and most recently resided at Landmark Desert Gardens where she enjoyed the company of many friends and staff members.

She is survived by two sons and their spouses, Bill Jarrett and Harlean of Hobbs, Lee Jarrett and Kathy of Burleson, Texas; one daughter and her husband, Nancy Cearley and Jeff of Hobbs; one sister-in-law, Gloria Jarrett of Antelope, California; grandchildren, Jenny Lee Nelson and husband Michael, Tracy Lee Trent and husband Mark, Charles Gleghorn and wife Jenifer, Marjorie D Reza and husband Danny, Ryan Jarrett and wife Chaundra, Paula Smith, Amy Lee Green, Jennifer Sue Garcia and husband Jesse; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Jarrett, Jr.; three sisters, Polly Nelson, Sue McBurnett, and Martha Wingfield; two brothers, H.A. Chapple and Frank Chapple; and one son-in-law, Toby Gleghorn.

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2017 from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. – with the family in attendance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at Chapel of Hope Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2017 at Taylor Street Church of Christ with Minister Doug Crum officiating. Burial services will follow at Prairie Haven Memorial Park under the direction of Chapel of Hope Funeral Home.