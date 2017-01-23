Wally “Nick” Nichols, Sr. of Eldorado died Monday, January 23, 2017. Wally was a long-time resident of Schleicher County who had been recovering from the effects of a hemorrhagic stroke since April 3, 2010.

Wally has been a central resident figure at the Nursing Home Community, since that time, bringing smiles, singing, attempting to inspire, playing bingo, praying, and sharing stories with family, friends, and pretty much anyone else who would hang out a while with him.

Wally was 86 years young at the end of his race.

Viewing is 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Love Funeral Home in Eldorado.

A funeral service, officiated by Reverend Bill Butts, will be held at the Community Baptist Church in Eldorado beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26th.

Wally was born to Augusta Roy Nichols and Daisy Couch Nichols on April 3, 1930 in Avant, Oklahoma. He married Barbara Ann Scott in Porter, Oklahoma on February 21, 1947.

Wally and Barbara had three children, Barbara Gail Nichols Smethers, Jeffrey Roy Nichols, and Wally Nichols, Jr. Jeffrey predeceased Wally on December 24, 2014.

Wally is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Barbara, and Wally, Jr.; grandchildren: John Paul Smethers, Gary Ryan Smethers, Jesse Roy Nichols, Charles Nichols, Jennifer Dalglish, Ashlea Nicole Nichols, and Jarod Wallace Nichols; and great-grandchildren: Olivia Nichols, and Quentin Nichols.

Wally was the consummate pipeline professional, having worked on the construction of, and inspected the quality of work on, the majority of every major hydrocarbon transmission pipeline built in the lower 48 states following World War II. He was proficient at every position there was on a pipeline crew, from operating heavy equipment, to driving trucks, to welding, and supervision.

Wally was known by men throughout the Permian Basin and beyond as the go-to guy if you needed a job. Indeed, Wally was an employer in Eldorado from 1978 – 1986, providing jobs to those wishing to work. Wally’s passion was surveying grade and bending pipe.

Wally was a Master Mason in both New Mexico (Hobbs Lodge #63 AF&AM) and in Eldorado and Christoval, Texas.

Wally served as Master of the Eldorado Lodge 890 AF&AM and also worked as a ritual instructor with the Christoval Lodge 901 AF&AM. Wally was also a member of the Scottish Rite (Charter Member Las Cruces, NM) and a Shriner (Albuquerque, NM).

When Wally wasn’t traveling the country building pipelines or Freemasons, he studied the Holy Bible (KJV). Wally was a dedicated member and leader of the Community Baptist Church in Eldorado. He was also known to be a freelance preacher of the gospel from time to time, mostly at the funerals of close friends, but frequently a teacher at Sunday School and a song-leader at worship service, and since 2010, at Schleicher County Nursing Home.