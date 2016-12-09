Wanda Mae Rutland passed away December 9, 2016 in San Angelo, Texas.

She was born December 23, 1931 in Whitney, Texas, to Howard and Emma Mae Treadaway. At the young age of twelve, she and her mom moved to Carlsbad, Texas for care in the TB Sanatorium. She graduated from Water Valley High School in 1949.

During her college days at Howard Payne University, she met and married Durward Rutland in 1952. In this union they had two sons, Lynn and Craig. She worked 29 years for the SAISD on the Lincoln campus, during which time she achieved a Master’s from Texas A & M in Library

Science and worked until her retirement in 1991. Durward and Wanda moved to the Northgate independent living community of Baptist Memorials in 1998. The past six years, she has lived comfortably in the Allison home on the BRC campus. Her deep love for BRC knew no end.

Wanda loved her church families, and especially those in which Durward served as the bi-vocational pastor. Life-long friendships were cherished and celebrated. She loved the twelve years that they volunteered spring and fall at the Llano State Park. She was especially fond of bluebonnets and hummingbirds.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is also survived by her faithful husband, Durward Rutland, whose daily visits brought her delight and comfort. She is also survived by their two sons and their families; Lynn and Tami Rutland, and Craig and Phyllis Rutland. In total they are blessed with eight grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2016 in the chapel of Johnson’s Funeral Home with burial following in Eldorado, Texas at approximately 4:00 p.m.