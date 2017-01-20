William Clayton Porter

William Clayton “Clay” Porter, 95, of Eldorado died Friday, January 16, 2017. He was a resident of the Schleicher County Nursing Home.

Graveside services were held Friday, January 20, 2017, at the Eldorado Cemetery with the Reverend Joe McGee officiating.

He was born to Virgil and Algie Porter on February 21, 1921 in Lometa, Texas. He met and married his wife Billie on April 6, 1942 in Lampasas.

He served in the military as a medical corpsman and dental assitant during World War II in the Pacific Theater of Operation.

Following his military service, Clay worked for the Western Company for many years before moving to Eldorado. He was a butcher for Parker Foods in Eldorado for 20 years and worked at the Eldorado Golf Course for another 10 years.

Clay was active in his church and served as a deacon at the First Christian Church.

He was a member of the board of directors of the Eldorado Housing Authority when it was founded and served on the Eldorado Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Clay was preceded in death by his parents Virgil and Algie Porter, his wife of 37 years, Billie L. Porter, and a grandson, Shane Williams.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Ronnie Williams of Fredericksburg; son and daughter-in-law Carl and Sue Porter of Eldorado; sister and brother-in-law Reba and V.T. Weeks of Weatherford; grandchildren Shannon Williams and Billie Jean Porter; great-

grandchildren Amber Meroney and Clayton Williams; and one great-great-grandchild, Layne Meroney.