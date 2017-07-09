Dawn Z. Meador

Dawn Ziegler Meador, 69, of Boerne,Texas, passed away on July 9, 2017 in Rome,Italy after being hospitalized in Rome. She was born on February 12, 1948 to Dwan and Janice K. Ziegler in Lansing, Michigan. She is survived by her husband, John “Rusty” Meador of Boerne, her son Regan and Carey Meador of Fredericksburg, Texas, her daughter, Rev. Taylor and Rev. Brad Fuerst of Austin, Texas, her sister, Carol and Dr. Glenn Spencer of Bingham Farms, Michigan,five grandchildren, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Dawn received her Masters Degree from Michigan State University in 1971 and immediately left Michigan to go south to avoid the brutal Midwestern winters. She worked in retailing, the dental lab services industry and finally as a household goods sales representative settling in Houston where she met the love of her life.

Dawn and Rusty started their married life on the X Bar Ranch just outside Eldorado, Texas in 1978. They later moved to Dallas, then Houston before finally retiring in Boerne, Texas in 2009.

Dawn was an avid golfer, reader and she loved to travel. She was a CASA volunteer and worked for Child Advocates of Ft. Bend County as a volunteer coordinator. She was a dedicated and active member of First United Methodist Church of Boerne. But her primary focus was always on her family. She loved to organize family gatherings, trips, cruises...any reason to get the family together. Her warm smile was a reflection of a warm heart she had for whomever she encountered. However, she was not afraid to speak her mind if challenged. Her loving spirti and grace will be greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Boerne. A reception will follow at the FUMC Family Life Center after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church Boerne, Boerne Performing Arts, Boerne Public Library Foundation, Hill Country Mission For Health or the charity of your choice.