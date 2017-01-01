Commissioners Eye Tax Abatement Procedures

Schleicher County Commissioners met Monday with attorneys Robert Bass and Cara-Beth Bass from Austin about the possibility of tax abatements for future economic development projects.

The lawyers met with the commissioners for more than an hour in a closed-door executive session. When returned to open session, Robert Bass explained that he had discussed an overview of tax abatement procedures with the commissioners, including the “ins and outs” of offering tax abatements for economic development projects.

Bass encouraged the commissioners to adopt guidelines and criteria for future abatement projects regardless of whether or not they ever grant an abatement.

He noted that abatements offer local jurisdictions the ability to entice large companies to locate within the county. These are companies that have options of going elsewhere.

Bass explained that the guidelines he was encouraging the county to adopt could be applied to that project, or to any other future project.

The lawyers were asked to produce a set of criteria and guidelines for the commissioners to consider for adoption at a future meeting.

It should be noted that the commissioners have been approached about a the possibility of a tax abatement by representatives of the Lost Mines wind energy project that is proposed for construction in the southeast part of the county. That company has proposed a payment, known as a PILOT or Payment in Lieu of Taxes, to help offset tax revenue the county would lose if they issue an abatement.

In a related matter it was noted during the meeting that County Judge Charlie Bradley had received a notice from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of an application for an air quality permit related to a concrete batch plant in the north part of the county. A public notice on Page 7 of this edition reveals that the batch plant is planned by Van Eaton Ready Mix, Inc. and is to be placed on County Road 431 about 1.6 miles west of US Highway 277. That happens to be in the area where another wind energy project, known as Live Oak Wind Farm, is planned.

In other business, the commissioners discussed problems the county is having with vehicles parked in the county’s right-of-way in the Orient Heights area. It was noted that the problem is primarily on and along Depot Street, but extends into other parts of the neighborhood.

Cathy Kuykendall was on hand for a public hearing on the issue. She brought up the need to enforce deed restrictions that regulate construction within the Three Sisters subdivision, as well as “set back” rules governing the distance from a property line where structures are allowed to be erected.

County Attorney Clint Griffin explained that the deed restrictions are not county rules and are enforceable by other property owners within the subdivision. He encouraged Kuykendall to pursue a judgement in court, either individually, or in conjunction with some of her neighbors.

The possibility of adopting county-wide rules were discussed, but Griffin advised the commissioners to adopt “narrowly tailored” rules to address the specific problem.

The commissioners ultimately voted to target the new rules specifically at the “Orient Heights area.” Signs will be posted and residents of the area will be advised not to block the roadways.

The commissioners also voted to accept two sealed bids for the sale of surplus property. A bid of $159.99 was accepted from David Doran for the sale of a used mower. Likewise, Kurtis Homer’s $1,550 bid was accepted for the sale of a three-axle lowboy trailer. The items were advertised for sale by sealed bid with the two bids being the only ones received.

In routine business, the commissioners approved the minutes of their previous meeting as well as the financial reports. They also authorized the payment of the county’s bills.

AgriLife Extension Agent Laci Kennedy appeared briefly at the meeting. She advised that 27 entrants participated in the Schleicher County 4-H Food Show. That compares to 30 participants in the show held jointly by Tom Green, Sterling and Coke County 4-H.

Kennedy, who is the county’s agriculture extension agent, and who also serves Irion County, explained that she will be available in Eldorado on most Mondays, except for those weeks when there is an event scheduled here on another day.

County Road Superintendent Roland Garcia advised that five members of his crew have completed an intermediary course on road maintainer driving and operation. He further noted that the road crew is working on C.R. 339 and said that a cattle guard has been installed on C.R. 220. Work is also progressing in the county park and at the cemetery.

Sheriff David Doran explained that a patrol vehicle ordered for his department is being outfitted with a radar unit, radio and other equipment taken from an old unit that is being retired. He said he expects to receive the new unit soon.

Doran also outlined programs that are currently operating from the Eldorado Service Center, located at the old hospital. He explained that about 1,000 meals are being prepared each month by the Daily Bread Program and that 52 families, including 161 individuals, received food through the Food Pantry’s second monthly food distribution.

Doran added that the pantry received two trailer loads of food that was donated by a San Angelo grocery store. Another donation was declined because there wasn’t room to accept it.

County Judge Charlie Bradley presided over Monday’s meeting with Commissioners Lynn Meador, Johnny Mayo and Matt Brown in attendance. Commissioner Kirk Griffin was absent. Others in attendance included County Clerk Mary Ann Gonzalez, Deputy Treasurer Linda Chancellor, and Dawn Roubison, who has announced her candidacy for the seat that is being vacated by Lynn Meador.