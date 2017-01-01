Community-wide Thanksgiving Service Slated Sunday Evening

The Eldorado Ministerial Alliance will hold its annual Thanksgiving Service at 6 pm on Sunday, November 19th in the Memorial Building.

The entire community is invited to attend. Reverend Mark McBride of First Baptist Church of Eldorado is scheduled to bring the message.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Pantry. Suggested items include cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, corn meal, and snack items for children.