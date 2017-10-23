Early Voting Now Underway in County Clerk’s Office

Schleicher County voters began Early Voting on Monday, October 23, 2017, for the November 7th Special Election.

Early voting, October 23 through November 3, will take place in the Schleicher County Clerk’s Office in the county courthouse, located at 2. N. Divide in Eldorado.

Election day voting will the following locations:

• Precinct #1 -- First Methodist Church Educational Bldg., 107 W. Warner Ave.

• Precinct #2 -- Schleicher County Memorial Bldg., 1 North Cottonwood St.

• Precinct #3 – Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church/Head Start Bldg. Room B, 826 North Divide St.

• Precinct #4 – Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church/Head Start Bldg. Room A, 826 North Divide St.

Polling places will be open on Election Day, November 7, 2017, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. November 7th for voting in a special election “to adopt or reject the proposed Constitutional Amendments as submitted by the Texas Legislature.