Eldorado Elementary Fall Festival Slated for Tuesday

BY MICHAEL RUDEWICK

ELDORADO ELEMENTARY PRINCIPAL

The Eldorado Elementary Fall Festival will be held Tuesday, October 24th from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Elementary horseshoe.

Join us for games, bounce houses, bingo, raffles and lots of treats to eat!

Tickets for games will cost 50-cents each and will be available both in advance and during the festival. There will be no money exchanged for games or food items. Everything will require a ticket.

Bingo will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. or until all of the prizes are gone. The price of games will begin at $1 and toward the end as the prizes get more expensive, the price of games will go up.

The Eldorado Elementary Fall Festival is an annual fundraiser for school trips, school supplies and projects.