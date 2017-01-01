Eldorado Woman’s Club to Honor Local Military Veterans with Meal on Nov. 9th

BY NELL EDMISTON

THE ELDORADO WOMAN’S CLUB

Salute! Have you ever served in any of the United States Military branches? If so, you are invited to attend the annual Veterans Day Luncheon hosted by the Eldorado Woman's Club.

The annual event will be at noon, November 9 in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church. The club invites ANYONE who ever served in the military in any capacity.

Attendees will be served a new menu this year – a Mexican meal of casseroles, chips, hot sauce, beans and lots of desserts.

Each veteran will be noted during the luncheon. A local minister will lead the prayer, and one veteran will lead the pledge. There is no need to call in advance; the club will welcome all veterans.

The club was organized in 1920 and since that date has been instrumental in many aspects of the community including support to the library, scholarships to high school senior girls, and the Angel Tree.