Elementary Veterans Program Slated Thursday, November 9th

The annual Eldorado Elementary Veterans Day Program will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 9th in the EHS auditorium by the third and fourth grade classes.

The program is entitled, “America the Beautiful...Together We Stand” and will feature guest speaker Melanie Stricklan, U.S. Air Force Major, Ret., Co-founder and CTO of Slingshot Aerospace.

During the program, the families of Veterans who have passed away since the last program will be honored. They include:

1. Mr. Clay Porter, who served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

2. Mr. Harold Grelle, who served in the United States Army -- in Korea.

3. Mr. James Robinson, who served in the United States Army in Korea.

“Rejoice,” the Handbell Choir of First Baptist Church will also be joining in on the celebration.

Everyone is encouraged to attend and help honor the nation’s veterans as well as the Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who are currently serving in the United States military.