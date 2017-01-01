Glyn Hutto is Candidate for Commissioner in Precinct 4

My name is Glyn Hutto and I am pleased to announce that I will be running for Precinct 4 Commissioner in the upcoming Republican primary.

My wife Robbin and I have lived in Schleicher County for 25 years. We have two sons, Davis a freshman at Texas A&M and Mason, a freshman here in Eldorado. We are all members of First Baptist Church of Eldorado.

I am a 1987 graduate of Sul Ross State University where I earned a degree in Agri-Business.

After college, I worked for 10 years as a field representative for Texas Farm Bureau. My role as a field representative included working closely with county Farm Bureaus in preparing budgets and performing internal audits. I believe this experience will serve me well as your commissioner.

I have also served on the Schleicher County ISD board of trustees for the past three and a half years. I have enjoyed my time on the school board and I am very proud of our school system.

I serve on the Schleicher County Tax Appraisal Board, as well.

I currently farm and ranch in Schleicher County and raise and sell boer goats for 4-H and FFA projects. We have been blessed to make a living in a place we love and doing what we enjoy.

I have been involved in 4-H as an adult leader, coaching shooting sports and helping with livestock projects. We have enjoyed watching our sons and their friends show goats and lambs around the state.

I believe my past experience uniquely qualifies me to serve as your commissioner. I understand the important role our commissioners play in county government. It will be an honor to serve Precinct 4 if elected. Thank you, for considering me.