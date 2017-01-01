Ice Cream Social Slated Monday

The Eldorado Ministerial Alliance will host the Annual Ice Cream Social on Monday August 14th at the Schleicher County Nursing Center. Festivities will begin at 6:30 pm.

The community is invited to bring homemade ice cream, which will be judged by members of the Ministerial Alliance. Come for a joyous time of singing, fellowship, worship and delicious ice cream. Donations will be accepted for the Ministerial Alliance.

For more information contact Pastor Leigh Lloyd at 325-853-3241.