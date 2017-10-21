James Patrick “Pat” Ragsdale, 80, of Red Hill, PA, formerly of Eldorado Texas, died at Grand View Hospital, Sellersville, PA on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. He was the loving husband of Dianna C. (Riley) Ragsdale.

Born in San Saba, Texas, he was the son of the late James Thomas and Juanita (Fry) Ragsdale. Pat was a 1955 graduate of Killeen High School.

He was a devoted member of the Community Baptist Church in Eldorado, Texas.

Pat was a man of faith who was active in the life of the churches he attended. He spent most of his life serving as Minister of Music at various Baptist churches throughout Texas. He retired from the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO), acting as a foreman.

While living in Eldorado Texas; Pat was an active citizen within Eldorado, holding the roles of mayor, municipal judge, serving in the Lions club, a one-time leader of the local Masonic Lodge. He also participated in the community band and acted in the “Way Off-Broadway Players”.

Surviving with Dianna are his daughters: Annette Raynes and husband Steve of Pennsburg, PA, and Becky Schrader and husband Shawn of Lake Stevens, WA; grandchildren Joshua, Phillip, Caitlin, Monica and Jacob; six great-grandchildren; and Pat’s cherished sister, Matilda Jane “Tillie” Groves and husband Michael Garland of Baton Rouge, LA.

Services will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family in Texas. Memorial donations may be sent to his church: Community Baptist Church, P.O. Box 998, Eldorado, TX 76936.

Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Ltd., Quakertown, PA is handling arrangements.


