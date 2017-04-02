Lillie B. Valis

Lillie was born April 20, 1943 in Uvalde, Texas. She was a long-time resident of Eldorado, Mertzon, and San Angelo, Texas. She worked for Tx DOT for 10 years, then she worked along side her husband Martin in farming and ranching endeavors in Eldorado as well as owning and operating Heritage Haus clock shop in San Angelo.

Lillie was a loving and hard-working woman who uncompromisingly provided for her family. She was a wonderful cook and an even more wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Lillie enjoyed reading, spending time with family and friends and was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Lillie also enjoyed working on the farm, with the livestock and mostly in the garden with her rose bushes and flowers. Her favorite flowers were irises and hibiscus. A few of her favorite things to do were to look out the window and watch the hummingbirds and take pictures. Lillie had an outgoing personality, she was able to talk to anyone and everyone, and she had never met a stranger.

Lillie is survived by her husband, Martin, daughters Mary Corley and Melissa Hearn and her husband Donny, God-daughter and niece, Susan Simpson and her husband Richard, grandchildren Nancy Doty and her husband Cory, Michael Hearn, Bridgette Hearn, Angela Corley and Tristen Hearn, great-granddaughter Briley Banks, her brother Donal F. Bell, nephew Donal J. Bell and his wife Cassie and their children, her nieces Cindy Rogers and her husband Don, Kathy Williams, Sherri Wolf and many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie F. and Nannie Bell, mother-in-law Clara Valis, sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Hollis Krieger, brother- and sister-in-law, Maurice and Liz Valis, niece Julia Baker, nephew Charlie D. (Dusty) Bell and multiple brothers and sisters.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to Meals on Wheels or to your favorite charity.

Arrangements under the direction of Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas.

Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.

