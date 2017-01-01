Low Turnout in Special Election

Schleicher County voters stayed home in droves Tuesday as a mere 100 of their fellow citizens turned out to cast ballots in the November 7th Special Election to decide the fate of seven proposed amendments to the Texas State Constitution.

Local voters cast their ballots as follows:

Proposition 1

Providing certain disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with property tax exemptions.

FOR 81

AGAINST 19

Proposition 2

Authorizing several changes to current standards surrounding home equity.

FOR 64

AGAINST 35

Proposition 3

Limiting the service of certain appointed officeholders after the expiration of the person’s term of office.

FOR 84

AGAINST 16

Proposition 4

Requiring a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to a state statute.

FOR 72

AGAINST 27

Proposition 5

Permitting professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct charitable raffles.

FOR 48

AGAINST 51

Proposition 6

Providing a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a first responder who is either killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

FOR 83

AGAINST 17

Proposition 7

Permitting credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes to promote savings.

FOR 42

AGAINST 58