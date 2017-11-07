Proposed Constitutional Amendments Appearing on November 2017 Ballot

BY ANDREW MURR

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 53RD DISTRICT

On November 7, 2017, Texans have the ability to shape the Texas Constitution by voting on seven proposed amendments. Early voting is already underway, and runs from October 23, 2017 through November 3, 2017. Below is a summary of the topic of each proposed measure. I encourage you to spend time beforehand reviewing any additional details to these amendments so that you can make educated, informed decisions at the polls.

Proposition 1

Provides certain disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with property tax exemptions. Proposition 1 would allow a disabled veteran or their surviving spouse to receive a property tax exemption if their house was donated or sold to them at less than market value by a charity.



Proposition 2

Authorizes several changes to current standards surrounding home equity. Proposition 2 would establish a lower amount for expenses that can be charged to a borrower and remove certain financing expense limitations for a home equity loan, establish certain authorized lenders to make a home equity loan, change certain options for the refinancing of home equity loans, change the threshold for an advance of a home equity line of credit, and allow home equity loans on agricultural homesteads.

Proposition 3

Limits the service of certain appointed officeholders after the expiration of the person’s term of office. Proposition 3 would limit political appointees to only serve beyond their term in office until the ending of the legislative session that follows the expiration date of their term.



Proposition 4

Requires a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to a state statute. Proposition 4 authorizes the legislature to require a court to provide notice to the attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state statute and allows the legislature to prescribe a waiting period before the court may enter a judgment holding the statute unconstitutional.



Proposition 5

Permits professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct charitable raffles. Proposition 5 would permit the foundations of sports teams to conduct charitable raffles at games hosted at their home venue.

Proposition 6

Provides a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a first responder who is either killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. Proposition 6 would provide relief to the families of fallen first responders by exempting the surviving spouse of a fallen first responder from all or part of the market value of their home.



Proposition 7

Permits credit unions and other financial institutions to award prizes to promote savings. Proposition 7 would allow qualifying banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions to conduct promotional activities, including raffles, if it encourages money savings.

To learn more, visiting the Texas Secretary of State’s website atwww.VoteTexas.gov. Please remember to exercise your right to vote!