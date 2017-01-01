SCISD Christmas Concerts Scheduled

BY JUSTINA SAUNDERS

SCISD ASSISTANT BAND DIRECTOR

The SCISD Bands will be performing their annual Christmas Concerts on Tuesday, December 12th and on Thursday, December 14th in the Eldorado High School Auditorium.

The 5th and 6th Grade ensembles will perform on Tuesday evening at 7:00 pm. with, and the 7th Grade and High School Bands will perform on Thursday evening, also at 7 pm. All band and music students will need to report to the band hall or auditorium stage by 6:30 pm to warm-up for the concert.

As always, admission is free and open to all. We will have a free drawing for Christmas poinsettias at the concerts.

Cake Decorating Contest

This year the Eldorado Band Boosters will host a cake decorating contest and cake auction at the concert to raise funds for the band boosters to help fund band activities and scholarships. Several local cake artisans are donating cakes for the “live auction” at the concert. All students in the ensembles are invited to enter the decorating contest.

The cakes may be entered in one of the three themes of: Eagle Pride, Music, or Christmas. These cakes need to be labeled with the student’s name and entered for the contest by 6 pm before each concert.

The boosters will award prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each category at each concert. The cakes will then be available for the audience to purchase starting at 6:30 pm during a silent auction in the EHS hallway during the concert. The winning bidders will be announced at the end of each concert; cakes need to be paid for at that time. The student’s silent cake auction will raise money for that student to attend music camps and go on future trips with the band.

The Band Boosters welcome the audience to come enjoy the great sounds of the season and encourage these hardworking and talented students through your presence and your donations! Thank you for your support!

