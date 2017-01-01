SCISD Trustees Meet, Handles Routine Agenda

The Schleicher County ISD board of trustees met Monday evening, October 9th and voted to nominate the five current members of the Schleicher County Appraisal District board to continue for another term.

The board submitted the names of Phil McCormick, Matt Brown, Kriss Griffin, Kurtis Homer and Glyn Hutto in nomination. The Eldorado City Council and the Schleicher County Commissioners Court will also nominate SCAD board members. The three groups will then vote from among the nominations.

In other business, the trustees heard that overall enrollment was 557 on October 6th. That’s up 17 from the first day of school.

Finance Director Ray Ballew reported that the district ended the 2017 fiscal year and “almost broke even.” He said that once the auditor’s final adjustments are made he expects the year to end up slightly in the red.

The board heard reports from the three campus principals about activity on their three campuses, as well as from Athletic Director Michael Johnson who updated the trustees on pending competition for the football teams and cross country teams.

The board also approved Extension Agent Laci Kennedy as a member of the adjunct faculty.

Board president Kriss Griffin presided with trustees Kurtis Homer, Michael Mertz, Melissa Rodriguez, Glyn Hutto and Lupe Sanchez in attendance.

The board’s next meeting is slated for 6 p.m. on Monday, November 13th in the SCISD board room.