Clyde “Bob” Bruce, Jr., 67, of Eldorado, Texas passed away on November 23, 2017.

A celebration of life will be held, 1 p.m., Saturday, December 16 at Eldorado First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Bob was born July 8, 1950 to Clyde and Betty Hicks Bruce in Brownfield, Texas. Bob grew up in Grape Creek and completed Grape Creek Junior High as the Valedictorian. He continued his education at Lake View where he excelled at every sport he participated in. Bob left high school slightly ahead of schedule and enlisted in the military. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. While running a bulldozer his platoon came under fire where he was shot in the left arm and took shrapnel to the back as well. He was awarded the Purple Heart and one Oak Cluster.

Bob was a welder for over fifty years, and was said to be able to weld anything from a broken heart to the crack of dawn. He is survived by his wife of forty years Ima Jean Cochnauer; son Zane and wife, TinaMarie; daughter, Billie and husband Kirk Paschal.

He was the proud Poppy of: Erin, Kenzie, Asa, Broc Paschal and HattieMarie and Haze Bruce. Two sisters: Patricia, of Indianapolis, and Sue, of Farmers Branch, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents.