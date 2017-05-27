Curtis Juul Overby was born August 2, 1939 in Plentywood Montana to John and Ella (Juul) Overby. Curtis passed away on May 27, 2017.

Curtis was raised on the family farm with his two brothers, Gordon and Rick. Curtis graduated from Plentywood High School in 1957 and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Montana State University in Bozeman.

Curtis lived his entire life in rural Plentywood except for the last 16 months in Bozeman.

Curtis worked the land his entire life as a farmer and rancher. He was a member of the Plentywood Lutheran Church, Masonic Lodge and served on the Glenwood Board. Curtis enjoyed his horses, reading, gardening, the Minnesota Twins Baseball Team and model shipbuilding.

Curtis is survived by his wife Myrta Ann Topliffe Overby, three children and six grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to Schleicher County Library or the charity of your choice.