Deloris Diane Wilks Tatum, age 50, passed away Monday, July 3rd, 2017 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas with her family by her side. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 6, 2017 at Brenham Church of Christ with Dr. Doug Hall officiating. Chapel service will follow Friday 10:00 a.m. at Eldorado Cemetery Chapel, Eldorado TX. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Chapel.

Diane was born to Lowell and Kathy (Sauer) Wilks on December 14, 1966 in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1985 and later with an LVN degree from Howard College, and became certified in Substance Abuse Counseling. Diane worked as a nurse and a counselor until 2005 when her health prevented her from continuing her professional nursing career.

In addition to being an active member of the Brenham Church of Christ, she was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Diane was a proud Texan. She had a passion for genealogy and dedicated many hours to researching her family’s history. After a Study Abroad trip to Scotland, she fell in love with other cultures and dreams.

Diane married John Tatum in 1996 in San Angelo, Texas. On July 20, 2004 Diane and John were blessed by the birth of their son Jonathan.

Diane was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband John and son Jonathan of Brenham; parents L.D. and Kathy Doty of San Angelo; brother Michael Wilks and wife Cathy of Sweetwater; sister Amy Jackson of San Angelo; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Diane was preceded in death by her father Lowell Wilks and brother L.D. Doty II.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the New Mexico Christian Children’s Home, 1356 NM-236, Portales, New Mexico 88130.

The family wishes to express gratitude to the Cardio Thoracic Intensive Care Unit team at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, Texas.

Funeral arrangements for Deloris Tatum are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main St., Brenham, Texas. To post a tribute to the family visit www.memorialoakschapel.com

