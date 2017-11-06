Donald Lee Neal, age 84, of Brady, Texas passed away Monday, November 6, 2017 in San Angelo.

Don was born January 2, 1933 in Brady to Arthur Lee Neal and Katherine Dianna “Kitty” (Smith) Neal.

He graduated from Rochelle High School in 1949. He married Wilma Dee Martin on July 25, 1953 in Rochelle. He attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1954 with a degree in Animal Husbandry. He served in the U. S. Air Force from 1954 to 1956 at Perrin AFB in Sherman, Texas.

Don’s roots are deep in Texas ranching. He was the third generation owner/operator of the Neal Ranch, which his grandfather established in 1891. He always said, “It was not the best way to make a living, but it was the best way to live.” He also said, “I always thought two generations went through harder times than I did and that I should leave the property in better shape than I received it.”

He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church, first in Rochelle and then in Brady. His faith was “huge” as was his sense of humor. His passions were football, baseball, boxing and his family-especially his grandchildren.

He served on several boards, including Brady National Bank, McCulloch County Electric Coop, Rochelle Cemetery Association, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and the Federal Land Bank where he served as Chairman of the Board for 20 years. Don and Wilma also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Brady/McCulloch County Chamber of Commerce in 1984.

Funeral services for Don Neal will be held at 10:00am Friday, November 10, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Brady with Reverend Phil Steinbach officiating. Interment will follow at Rochelle Cemetery in Rochelle. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Don Neal’s Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com.

Pallbearers will be Jim Quinn, Kim King, Kyle Moseley, Mark Moseley, Courtney Williams and Monte Owens. Honorary Pallbearers will be Frank Roddie, Claire Whitesell, Jimmy Williamson, Joey Ranne, Ronnie Reinisch, Sam McAnelly, Gerald Huffman, Myron Mays, Carl Williams, Harold Hardcastle, George Hulen Rogers, Dayton Boren, Mark Jones, Clay Jones and Grant Jones.

Donald Lee Neal is survived by Wilma Dee Neal, his loving wife of over 64 years; son David Neal and wife Deborah of San Angelo, Texas; daughters Donna McCloy and husband Bob of Pipe Creek, Texas and Connie Neal of Brady, Texas; grandchildren Landon Neal and wife Shay, Leigh Ann Greer and husband Josh, Logan Neal and wife Brittney, Carter Humphreys and Courtney Humphreys and six great-grandchildren. The Neal’s were blessed by an addition to their family with LaGrace DeFiore and husband Stephen, and their children Christina Stone and husband John, Michael DeFiore and Vincent DeFiore. Don is also survived by nephews Danny Neal and nieces Nona Neal Schorp and Gayla Pool. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Karen Diane Neal, brother Billy Jack Neal, nephews Steve and Nicky and niece Nancy Riis.

Memorial contributions in memory of Donald Lee Neal may be made to the Rochelle Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 51, Rochelle, Texas 76872 and/or Charity of Your Choice.

The Neal Family extends their love and appreciation to the many Angels at the Allison House, especially Juanita, Lupe, Nancy, Zuhey, Susan, Gloria, Sandra and nurses Doris, Kim, Valerie and Michelle.

