Dorothy Louise Gibson, age 80 and a resident of Lewisville, TX passed away February 20, 2017 in Burleson, TX. She was born September 29, 1936 in Menard, TX to Sam and Ethel (Clark) Carrell. Dorothy attended schools in Eldorado, TX and Cooke County College in Gainesville, TX. She was a Licensed Vocational Nurse and worked at Denton Regional Medical Center until she retired in 2001.

Dorothy was married to Edward Gibson for 43 years, also of Eldorado, TX, he preceded her in death June 18, 1998. They were the parents of two daughters, Celia Gibson Owen and son-in-law Bryan (deceased) and grandchildren Windy Terrell and Seth Noah Owen; Sandra Gibson Holsey and son-in-law Larry, and grandchildren Nathan Holsey and wife Niki and Tammi Weil and husband Kevin; and one son, John Edward Gibson and granddaughter, Samantha Gibson; and also her great grandchildren, Kameron Weil, Kelton Weil, Knox Weil, Preston Terrell, Tay Terrell, Emily Terrell, Michael Terrell and Canon, Carson, and Paige Pierce.

She was a member of Garden Ridge Church of Christ in Lewisville.

A visitation will be held in Lewisville on Thursday, February 23, 2017 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Dalton and Son Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation in Eldorado at Kerbow Funeral Home on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 12:00pm-2:00pm with interment to follow at

Eldorado Cemetery in Schleicher County where she will be buried next to her husband and her parents.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Dalton and Son Funeral Home of Lewisville. You may sign an online register or convey condolences at www.daltonandson.com.