God called our wonderful and loving Daddy and Guelito to his heavenly home on February 26, 2017.

Eduardo “Lalo” Tobias was born on October 13, 1929 to Juanita Carvajal and Nolberto Tobias in Jimenez Coahuila, Mexico. On December 25, 1955, he married Cipriana Vasquez, a marriage that lasted 42 years.

Taught at an early age to work hard and support his parents, Lalo carried this devotion onto his wife and family. He worked as a ranch hand on the Mitchell-Harber Ranch in Telegraph, Texas and later for Page Bros. in Eldorado.

Despite only attending school to 3rd grade, Lalo taught himself many things. His grandchildren loved to hear his stories and also his amazing math skills. Lalo always spoke of hardships he endured but never with any bitterness. He always said, “Ay que estar conforme con la voluntad de Dios.” (We have to accept God’s will.)

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Anita, his infant son Eduardo, Jr. and his grandson Jorge I. Medrano.

Survivors are wife Micaela, his son Manuel and wife Nelda of Sonora, daughter Juana Maria and husband Robert Torres of San Angelo, daughter Martha and husband Isidro Medrano of Eldorado. Also his beloved grandchildren, Tobias Torres, Tony Torres of San Angelo, Maggie Ramirez, Cande Tobias and Cipriana Tobias of Sonora, Marcos Medrano and wife Britni, Roman Medrano and wife Valeria of Eldorado. His pride and joy, his great-grandchildren, Cecil Vasquez of Sonora, Melisenda Medrano, Jorgie Medrano, Malacie Medrano and Christopher Medrano of Eldorado. Also his special niece Minerva Munoz of San Angelo.

We will miss you, you were our foundation. Que descanse en paz, Daddy.

Services will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 10:00a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Eldorado Cemetery.

