Edwin Darrell Grissom, 78, died at his home in Abilene on Thursday, April 27, 2017, after a lengthy illness.

Darrell was born July 5, 1938 in Cross Plains, TX to W.L. and Ina Grissom. As a young man, Darrell worked on drilling rigs for 10 years, then went to work as a policeman for the City of Anson for 10

years.

In 1972, he went to work for Wes-Tex Drilling in Abilene. In 1977, he was promoted to toolpusher. After Wes-Tex sold out, he worked for Patterson UTI. Darrell continued to work in that position until his retirement in September 2004.

In 1976, he married Maxine Smith in Lawton, OK. They lived in Eldorado, TX for seven years. In 1983, they purchased a farm in Jones County, where they raised coastal hay and livestock. They sold the farm in 2000 and moved to Abilene.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, W. L. and Ina Grissom; his daughter, Kathleen (Beanie) Bolden; and a brother, Jimmie Grissom.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Maxine’s two daughters, Misti Grant and husband, Terry of Abilene and Debbie Garner of Stith; four granddaughters, Megan Grant and Heather Bolden both of Abilene, and Samantha and Stephanie Graham of the Metroplex; son-in-law, Don Bolden of Abilene; three sisters, Dora Mankin of Eldorado, Jodi Kirk and husband, Kenneth of Truby, and Sharon Rister and husband, John of Hamlin; two brothers, Randall Grissom and wife, Mary of the Metroplex and Merle Grissom and wife, Christine of Lawn; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his name be made to his favorite charities, Ben Richey‘s Boys Ranch and West Texas Rehab Center.

The family wants to issue a special thanks to Dr. Longley, Dr. Arora, Dr. Hudman, Kindred Health Care and Kindred Hospice for all of the support and care.

