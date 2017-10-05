Hatten (Scooter) Geuea was born on October 10, 1964 in San Antonio, Texas and raised in Rocksprings, Texas.

Scooter passed away on October 5, 2017. He has left us to be our angel and watch over us. His legacy will continue on through his children Jeremiah Geuea and Valerie Geuea.

His companion Dawn Engdahl was his soulmate and rock through the hardships.

His siblings James Seale, Rick Blye and Katherine Kepley, along with their significant others and children, as well as close friends and extended family, will always remember him as a hard working, strong and loving family man.

Scooter worked with Mike and Becky Lux for many years. They had a lot of respect and deep friendship grow between them. Scooter worked with Derek Engdahl for three years with Oxy.

No matter how tired or sick he was he was always working. He will be sadly missed by everyone that worked with him and knew him. He never disliked anyone and always showed respect to all.