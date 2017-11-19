Henry Mittel, 89, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 in Arlington.

Funeral Service: 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Rush Creek Christian Church, 2350 SW Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas. Visitation: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the church.

Henry was born on August 4, 1928 in San Angelo to Henry Mittel Sr. and Mamie Smith Mittel. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict in the 91st Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron. He attained the rank of Captain during his post-active duty. Henry graduated from The University of Texas with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked in the Aeronautics Industry for 40 plus years for several companies including LTV, General Dynamics, and Bell Helicopter.

He was a beekeeper for 25 years and was a Ham Radio operator from the age of 13 throughout his life. He maintained a ranch and hunting facility in Schleicher County. He was a member of Rush Creek Christian Church, AARL, Moslah Shriners, and was a 42nd degree Mason.

Henry also enjoyed photography, gardening, orchard farming, and loved fishing for salmon with his son Chris in Washington and Oregon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four brothers, Stephen, John Dee, Howard, and Raymond Mittel.

Survivors: Wife, Dorothy “Dot” Mittel of Arlington; sons, Kenneth Mittel of Tulsa, OK, Bruce Mittel of Tulsa, OK, and Chris Mittel of Houston; step-son, Phil Tullos of Krum; step-daughter, Aimee Tullos of Denton; and brother, Dan Mittel and wife, Donna of Fredericksburg.