Hermie B. Dittman, 77, just two weeks shy of 78, passed away Saturday, July 22, 2017 in Big Lake.

She was born August 5, 1939 in Eldorado, Texas to Buren America and Zella Ophelia (Mercer) Whitten. She graduated from Eldorado High School in 1957 and married the love of her life Don Dittman in 1972.

Hermie was a loving mother and homemaker, she received first place in several quilting contests as well as sang in Christmas and Easter Cantatas. She was a member of the church choir, Happy Homemakers and the Dairy Queen bunch.

Hermie was a Sunday school teacher for 30+ years at First Baptist Church in Big Lake. She loved sewing, quilting, embroidery and making blankets for others.

Hermie was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jonnie Mormon; and nephews, John Mormon and Tony Whitten.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Don Dittman; son, Bob Davis and wife Gayla of Big Lake; daughter, Robin Russell and husband, Marty of Big Lake; daughter, Amber Stephenson and husband Clint of Liberty Hill; grandchildren, Parker Russell, Hayden Russell, Tucker Stephenson and

Payton Stephenson; brothers, B.A. (Ike) Whitten and wife Donna, Tom Whitten and wife Linda and W.W. (Buff) Whitten and wife Dawn; sister, Lisa Williams and husband Gary; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Big Lake with viewing to begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Gerald Bastin will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church 510 E. 7th St, Big Lake, TX 76932 or Meals on Wheels of Big Lake.

Family and friends are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com