Irene Sauer Reynolds passed away March 10, 2017 in San Angelo, Texas at the age of 88. Irene was the twelfth child born to Otto and Louise (Baethge) Sauer on December 26, 1928 in Blanco County. When Irene was 2 ½ months old, Louise moved the children to Schleicher County where Otto had purchased land and built a home for his family. Irene attended the Reynolds Community School for a couple of years then went to school in Eldorado until graduation.

On June 30, 1948 Irene married the love of her life, Billy Jack Reynolds, a neighborhood boy across the highway. Irene and Billy Jack resided in Reynolds Community in Schleicher County until Billy Jack’s death in 2011. They were life partners farming and ranching on the land they loved so very much. Irene’s favorite hobbies were gardening, canning and sewing. She was known for her sweet and dill pickles and her cooking. She loved teaching her granddaughters how to cook and sew and helping them with 4-H projects. The last several years of her life, Irene resided in the Village East retirement community. She loved attending activities at the Curry Center where she enjoyed playing card games, 42, and taking exercise classes with the many new friends she came to know and love. She was known to many there as the “cookie “ lady.

Irene and Billy Jack’s marriage of 62 years was blessed with three children, four grand children and three great grandchildren. Irene was a very hardworking and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed dearly.

Her husband, Billy Jack, her parents, a set of stillborn twin boys and 9 siblings – Emma Dannheim, Regina Williams, Victor Sauer, Cora DeLongue, Rosa Faught, Clemens Sauer, Edgar Sauer, Leola Cartwright, and William Sauer, preceded Irene in death. She is survived by her children, Sidney Reynolds and wife Melonie, Lonnie Reynolds, and Judy Terry and husband Steve. Four grandchildren, Ginger Farrar and husband GW, Allison Reynolds, Bobby Terry and wife Laken, and Andrew Terry. Three great grandchildren, Manton and Morgan Farrar and Selah Terry. Two sisters, Bertha Lux and Gertrude Perkins and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers are Bobby Terry, Andrew Terry, G W Farrar, Sammy Dannheim, Monroe Dacy and Lee Dacy.

Service will be held Monday March 13, 2017 at 10:30 in the Schleicher County Cemetery Chapel. Burial will follow in Eldorado Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rust Street ministries of San Angelo, West Texas Boys Ranch, or your favorite charity.