James (Jim) Wesley Robinson passed away at his home on Monday, June 12th, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 16, 1933 during the Great Depression, the fourth of 16 children to Willie Levi and Bertie Mae Robinson.

He graduated from Garden City High school and was drafted into the Army near the end of the Korean War and was honorably discharged before the Vietnam War. He met Mary Ruth Simpson in Midland, Texas, January 1965 and they married in March 1965. Quick romance, but lifelong! They had three kids and many adventures over the next almost 39 years, when Mary was taken way too early. He endured loss, found joy in his kids and grandkids, found peace and frustration in sowing and harvesting his garden, “adopted” and“adopted by” a local family, he lived a full life.

Faith and family was a strong value in Jim’s life. He was ordained and served as a deacon at South Memorial Church from 1971-1974, then actively served as a deacon at First Baptist Eldorado from 1975 – 2015.

Northern Natural Gas moved Jim and his family from Midland to Eldorado in 1974. Later NNG was bought out and Jim worked for and retired from Enron. Jim enjoyed fishing with his brothers, traveling to spend time with grandkids, family get togethers, and hours in his garden.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ruth Simpson Robinson, his parents, two sisters (Viola Hillger and Mary Frances Hillger) and two brothers (Bill Robinson and Kenneth Robinson). His children: J and Renetta Moore, Scott and Patty Robinson, and Amy Robinson will miss him something fierce, but will tell his stories for years to come. His grandchildren: Miranda Moore, James & Nichole Moore, Jacob & Kennedy Robinson, Jeffrey Robinson, Randi Robinson, Toni Robinson, and Abigail Lopez will miss their special “Granddaddy time”, but they have many of their own stories to tell! Glyn, Robbin, Davis and Mason Hutto had a very special place in his heart as they “adopted” each other after Mary’s death. His brothers and sisters& their spouses and families (John Robinson, Bertie Wooten, Richard Robinson, Betty Davis, Melvin Robinson, Loren Robinson, Gary Robinson, Deanie Craft, Jerry Robinson, Deborah Robinson and Becky Curnutt) will miss his smile and laughter at the family get togethers.

Visitation is planned for Friday, June 16, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Love Funeral Home in Eldorado.

Funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 22017, at the First Baptist Church of Eldorado with the Reverend Andy Anderson officiating.

The family would like to thank Anita Jones and the nurses with Intrepid and James Guadarama who provided not only physical therapy but great company. A huge thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for the dignity and great care they provided.

