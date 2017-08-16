Juanita M. Arispe, 90, went home to her Lord on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral service to be held on August 19, 2017 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Eldorado Cemetery. Grandsons of Juanita will serve as pallbearers: Mickey Romero, Joe Romero, Jorge Arispe Jr., Tim Vasquez, Scotty Espinosa, and John Ray Espinosa. Honorary pallbearers: Mark Cruz, Nestor Hernandez, Lorenzo Pina, Cole Pina, and Anthony Pina.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers and four sisters. Also preceded by her husband, Miguel Arispe, a granddaughter, Juanita Arispe, and sons-in-law, Ray and Hector Romero.

She was born to Leandro and Manuela Mendiola on October 2, 1926 in Eden, TX. She was raised in Mexico and then at the age of 20 returned to live in Texas. In 1948 she married Miguel Arispe and moved to Eldorado in 1956. They were blessed with six children, 23 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, and 31 great-great grandchildren.

She opened Anna’s Inn in 1976. Then in 1978 began Casa Arispe. This popular Mexican food restaurant was family owned and operated for almost 25 years.

Juanita was a loving wife, dedicated mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother to her family. Cooking, singing, and talking on the phone with family and friends brought her great joy.

She loved her community of Eldorado and served tirelessly in various ministries. Juanita was a pillar of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Juanita served as a Guadalupana, founded the funeral meal ministry, helped in starting prayer groups throughout the Diocese of San Angelo, and ministered to those incarcerated. Her life was evidence of her love for God and his people. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Betty Romero and late husband, Ray Romero; Dora Cruz, George and wife, Annie; Mary Grimaldo and husband, Fermin; Anna Pina and husband, Felipe; Rosa Pina and husband, Billy Joe. She was esteemed as a mom by Jose and Martha Diaz. She has precious grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who have showered her with love and affection. She was also cared for by an extremely special niece, Connie Fernandez who never left our side. Her long life has been treasured and shared with her sisters-in-law, Dolores Mendiola and Ester Arispe.

The family would like to thank this wonderful community for your support and prayers during this time. We also thank Monica Kessler, PA, and the Interim Healthcare Hospice staff for their loving care of our beloved.