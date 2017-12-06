Lucille Farmer McWhorter, 91, of Eldorado, TX, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 in the Schleicher County Nursing Home. Lucille was born August 30, 1926 in Weatherford, TX, to Louie Henry and Annie Rebecca Farmer. She married Robert L. (Bob) McWhorter of Eldorado on January 28, 1967.

Lucille graduated from Weatherford High School in 1944 and from North Texas University, Denton, TX in 1948 with a Bachelor of Music Degree. She came to Eldorado in the fall of 1948 and taught there for five years before moving to Ozona and teaching there until her marriage in January, 1967. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eldorado where she directed the music for several years.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, Rev. Louie Farmer, Jr. and sister, Mary Edna Farmer.

Survivors include niece, Reva Daniel (Gerald) of Clinton, Mississippi and their children Marianne and Robert; sister in law, Rita McWhorter of Eldorado; nephews John McWhorter (Gay) of Keller, Dan McWhorter (Debbie) of San Angelo and Paul McWhorter (Anna) of Christoval; Bobby Calhoun, Earl Calhoun, Danny Calhoun and their families; Ross and Marilyn Whitten of Eldorado, Steve & Kori Whitten of Shallowater, & Bob & Martha Leigh Whitten of San Saba and their families.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Lucille’s caregivers at home, the staff at Schleicher County Nursing Home, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care.

A celebration of Lucille’s life was at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 in the Eldorado Cemetery Chapel and burial followed under the direction of Love Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Matt Hanson, Clay Whitten, Travis Whitten, Dan McWhorter, John McWhorter, and Paul McWhorter.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Eldorado, TX, or the charity of your choice.