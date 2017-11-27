Marcella Harrison, 87, passed away on November 27, 2017, in San Angelo, Texas. She is survived by her son, Brad Harrison and his wife Linda of San Antonio, and grandchildren Quentin Harrison of San Angelo, Leigh Ann Harrison of San Francisco, California and Scott Harrison of Temple. Other survivors include Pelham Rose Stavley, John Bradford and Beverly Stavley. She is preceded in death by her husband, Felix Harrison.

Marcella Eunice Bradford Harrison was born on November 22nd, 1930 in Del Rio, Texas to Ernest Pelham and Estella Rose Bradford. She began school in Pumpville, Texas and attended high school at San Marcos Academy. Following her dream to become a medical doctor she studied Pre-Med at Sul Ross University in Alpine and Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. In November of 1950 she married Felix Harrison and together they ranched from Langtry to Pumpville to the Big Bend. Marcella began working with the US Postal Service in Sanderson in 1960 so their son Brad could attend school, spending her weeks in town and her weekends on the ranch. Marcella retired after 35 years with the Postal Service, when she and Felix moved to Eldorado in 1995.

Marcella was a very special person who was passionate about life and the things she believed to be important - her religious faith, family, country, health, and ownership of land. Dedication to her husband and son was absolute. Tenacity was evident with everything she endeavored to accomplish. Marcella’s ultimate desire was to be a medical doctor, but her decision to become a wife and mother took precedence. However, she never abandoned her passion to help people with health and nutrition, investing her time and resources in pursuit of knowledge concerning the natural healing process of the human body.

Over many years she operated a series of health food stores, from the Sparrow’s Nest to The Healthy Way. No matter what ailed you, she had a remedy for it in the form of vitamins and supplements. Marcella contributed to her country by participating in the West Texas Prison Ministry for many years, writing letters and sending Bibles to inmates in Texas prisons.

“Only one life, will soon be passed, only what’s done for Christ will last.”

Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 12/8/2017, in Johnson’s Funeral Home located at 435 W. Beauregard Ave. in San Angelo, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9th, 2017, at Johnson’s Funeral Home followed by graveside services in Fairmount Cemetery. BBQ will be served afterwards at Johnson’s Funeral Home.