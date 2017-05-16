Mary Ann Sherrod, 74, passed away May 16, 2017 in San Angelo, TX, released from the shackles of Parkinson’s disease.

She was born on November 21, 1942 in Hobbs, NM to Andy and Mary Lee Nixon.

Mary Ann graduated from Eldorado High School in 1961; she continued her education at North Texas University.

She married Hilton Sherrod on December 16, 1995. Mary Ann loved spending time with her pride and joy, her three children, she was always on the road and never missed a basketball or football game, band concert or 4-H event her kids were involved in. She enjoyed her kids, even more her grandkids.

She was a member of Southgate Church of Christ and loved cooking, sewing and taking care of others.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Mary Lee Nixon and her sister, Judy Kay Lomax.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Hilton Sherrod; one sister, Linda Scroggins; sons, Randy Runge and wife, Robyn and Art Runge and wife, Shannon; daughter, Lisa Brown and husband, Michael; step-sons, Steve Sherrod and wife, Karen, Mitchell Sherrod and wife, Laura and Nick Sherrod and wife, Kindra; 13 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.

Funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 in the chapel of Johnson’s Funeral Home with Paul Shero officiating. Burial followed in Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to thank Inez Gonzales, Hannah Wright, Rachel Brown and all the staff at Sagecrest for taking such good care of mom both at home and at the Tally House.

Memorials ay be sent to the National Parkinson’s Foundation. Family and friends are encouraged to express condolences online at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com