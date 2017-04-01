Mary Jo Hill

Mary Jo Horton Hill, 92, of San Angelo died Saturday, April 1. She was born on October 21, 1924, to Myrtle Gene Lewellen and Dwight David Horton in Indianapolis, Indiana. Her brother, Jack,soon joined the family. The Horton family lived in Indianapolis until her dad’s death when Mary Jo was 15. They moved back to Fort Worth to be near family.

Mary Jo graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth and enrolled in Texas Christian University along with her best friend Billie Barbour (later Mrs. Jack Jones of Eldorado). She soon met Jo Ed Hill (as Jo wrote in the Family History “over the marble machine”), discovered they shared a common 10/21 birthday, and a lifelong romance began. They were married at the First Methodist Church Chapel in Fort Worth on April 16, 1944, following Jo’s commissioning in the U.S. Navy prior to his departure for the Pacific Theater.

Mary Jo lived with her mom until Jo’s return and their subsequent move to Eldorado. They raised three children and never missed an activity or athletic game. Mary Jo’s voice was always identifiable from the gym stands while Jo remained silent. They were lifelong members of The First United Methodist Church where Mary Jo chaired the Parsonage Committee and the Bake and Rummage Sale.

She was a Charter member of the Eldorado Pride Committee. She loved bridge and was a devoted member of the Tuesday Bridge Club until 2013. She taught her daughters and their friends how to play. There was always a deck of cards, a jig saw puzzle or Christmas crafts on the game table. One of her greatest joys was designing and sewing her daughters’ wardrobes until they graduated from high school. She especially enjoyed creating party dresses with her friends.

She and Jo loved being grandparents to their seven grandchildren and were affectionately known by all as “Mo and Jo”. A trip to their home was highly anticipated. Extended family vacations were the norm and tales are still told of those times together. They lived in Eldorado until 2006 when they moved to San Angelo. They had been married for 67 years at Jo’s death in July 2011.

Mary Jo continued to live in San Angelo and for 2 years in Dallas. She missed her lifelong Eldorado friends and neighbors and “travel partners.” She lived her life without a complaint and accepted life’s joys and challenges equally. She was an example to those who loved her until the end of her life.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, Susan Hill Goforth and Mack of Dallas, Matthew Goforth of Redwood City, CA, and Andrew Goforth and Kristen of Houston; Peggy Hill Sterling and Terry of San Angelo, Susan Sterling Toliver and Brent, and great grandchildren Claire and Will of Sulphur Springs; Anna Sterling Moore and Lars of Austin; and David Hill and Carrie of Lubbock, Michael Hill and Lindsey of Austin, Matthew Hill of Houston and Joseph Hill of Lubbock. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Earlene Horton of Fort Worth and beloved nieces and nephews

.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Horton and her sisters-in-law Margaret Hill Whitten and Sarah Hill McCravey.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, April 8, at the First United Methodist Church, 15 N. Divide, Eldorado with Reverend Leigh Lloyd officiating under the direction of Love Funeral Home of Sonora/Eldorado.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Eldorado, the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.