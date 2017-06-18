Nancy Jo Patton, 79, of College Station, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Bryan with Pastor Wade Coleman officiating. Interment followed at College Station Memorial Cemetery.

Nancy was born on November 30, 1937 to Jack and Elizabeth Elder in San Angelo, Texas. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor’s of Science in Microbiology in 1961.

Nancy was a founding and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. She also loved to shop, play the piano, listen to music, and dance, but Nancy especially loved spending time and caring for her family, her church, and her spiritual health by studying God’s word.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Nancy leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, Alton DeWitt “D” Patton; two daughters, Elizabeth Ann Hill (Danny) of Muldrow, OK, and Carolyn Suzanne Carlson (Maurice) of College Station; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Patricia Elder and Rita McWhorter of Eldorado.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church.